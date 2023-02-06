Ben Affleck becomes meme fodder for Twitter after looking 'miserable' at Grammys

Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance at the Grammy Awards on February 6 where the former’s expressions and clear lack of interest at the occasion became meme fodder for the internet so much so that the Oscar-winning actor is still trending on Twitter.

The newly-weds, who rekindled their romance after decades, were seen sitting in the audience where Lopez, also a musician apart from an actor, was seen enjoying the performances and the show while Affleck was seen mostly with a grim expression.

He did try to hide his dismay but the internet – full of hawks – were quick to point out that despite being a great actor, he wasn’t doing a good job at hiding his so-called misery.

“Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party,” tweeted a user.

“Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you,” tweeted another. Let’s take a look at the hilarious tweets and memes at the expense of Affleck, who has been memefied several times before.

There are thousands of tweets on just Ben Affleck from the Grammy’s that saw Beyonce create history with 32 wins. Harry Styles won the Album of the Year for “Harry’s House” while Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Ozzy Osbourne, Kendrick Lamar and Michael Buble were among other winners. Viola Davis won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me", granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Moneycontrol News