 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Ben Affleck becomes meme fodder for Twitter after looking 'miserable' at Grammys

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Ben Affleck, accompanying wife Jennifer Lopez to the Grammy Awards, became meme fodder for Twitter.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image: TheBiancaT/Twitter)

Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance at the Grammy Awards on February 6 where the former’s expressions and clear lack of interest at the occasion became meme fodder for the internet so much so that the Oscar-winning actor is still trending on Twitter.

The newly-weds, who rekindled their romance after decades, were seen sitting in the audience where Lopez, also a musician apart from an actor, was seen enjoying the performances and the show while Affleck was seen mostly with a grim expression.

He did try to hide his dismay but the internet – full of hawks – were quick to point out that despite being a great actor, he wasn’t doing a good job at hiding his so-called misery.

“Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party,” tweeted a user.