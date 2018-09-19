Before the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, let's take a look at 'current' issues in India

Inflated electricity bills have been a cause of concern for consumers for a long time. From protesting against faulty meters to shouting slogans against the government, people have resorted to various measures to put an end to this problem.

There is no denying that cinema is the reflection of our society. Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a film that brings to the fore the problem of faulty electricity meters and inflated bills, an issue that has made it to the headlines time and again.

The problem pervades in many parts of the country and is emerging as a major issue for residents. The fact that this issue has affected the entire nation and not just the hinterlands could prove as an added advantage for the film. When the issue is so wide, it makes the film actually wider in terms of reach.

After the success of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, director Shree Narayan Singh is yet again offering a light-hearted drama that centres around a social issue.

Power troubles in India

People have received electricity bills running into lakhs and lack of grievance redressal by authorities have made things worse for consumers. But it is not just the bill amount that is infuriating people. Frequent power outages, short circuits, fire and cable bursts, poor infrastructure and quality of utilities have left people outraged.

In addition, wrong or fake meter reading and irregular recording by discom staffers is generating high power bills.

A Gurugram resident, Hodal Prasad, in 2015 had received a bloated electricity bill of Rs 85.79 crore due to erroneous meter reading. And this is not the only case; many such cases where the bill has run into crores have been reported.

Although it is for power companies and the government to find a permanent solution to this problem, an Indian startup has found a way by which users can keep a track of their electricity bills. 'Bijli Bachao', started by Abhishek Jain, is a website which provides tips and tricks to reduce electricity bills.

Based on a social issue, will Batti Gul Meter Chalu be able to fetch audiences to theatres?

While Batti Gul Meter Chalu attempts to highlight some of the power troubles faced by Indian citizens, will it strike the right chord with the audiences?

According to experts, films based on social issues can work only when the issue is concocted with the right amount of entertainment and emotion. This way, the film resonates with the audience, leaving them engrossed in the unfolding of the characters in the story.

Set in a small town in north India, Batti Gul Meter Chalu could draw audience attention. A social comedy with a dash of drama can keep the audiences glued to their seats, even make them come back for more. This, in turn, gives good business to the film and also encourages social dialogue.

At a time when social causes are helping filmmakers keep cash registers ringing at the box office, will Batti Gul Meter Chalu be another feather in the cap for this genre?

Box office numbers on Friday will be an indicator of the fate of this film.