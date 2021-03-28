Be it Snap or OTTs, everyone's in the race to make India originals. Here's why

It's not just streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that are producing more original content for the Indian audience.

A messaging platform like Snapchat is also betting big on India originals.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, launched its first India original on March 27 and has plans to launch more local content soon.

While making original content for India is not new, Snap's entry in this space does make us wonder why everyone's investing in producing India originals.

Here's why India is seeing more original offerings

The first reason could be that demand for original content will double by 2023, according to a recent FICCI-EY report.

The report also mentions another interesting aspect and that is the growth in the number of video viewers in the country.

Video viewers increased 15 percent to reach 468 million last year from 406 million in 2019.

Also, viewers in India watch the most online video content each week at an average of 10 hours 54 minutes, an increase of 30 percent from 2019, the report noted.

In addition to growing video viewers in India, time spent on online entertainment increased 49 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Audience consuming content falling under the entertainment category grew 15 percent last year to reach 450 million unique Indians from 392 million in 2019.

Another interesting aspect is that India comes third in the world for the most amount of time spent on phones in 2020, overtaking China, Mexico, Argentina and South Korea with Indians spending 4.6 hours per day watching content online.

More originals coming your way

The above-mentioned statistics of the Indian audience makes a strong case for the investments in India originals.

Along with Snap offering more local content for the Indian audience, OTTs are also expected to double the launch of the number of original titles this year.

From 220 originals last year, OTTs are expected to offer as many as 500 fresh titles this year.

Even investments in making original content will increase this year significantly.

Video streaming players this year are expected to increase spends on original content to around Rs 19.2 billion, 17 percent higher as compared to 2019.

It seems some exciting times are ahead for the Indian viewers who will see fresh content offerings not only from OTTs but also from messaging apps.