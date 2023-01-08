 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BB Ki Vines and Taaza Khabar's Bhuvan Bam: We are all slaves to the algorithm

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Jan 08, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam on producing and acting in 'Taaza Khabar', the digital creator and influencer space, and which BB Ki Vines character he feels closest to.

Bhuvan Bam, whose YouTube channel BB Ki Vines has over 25 million subscribers, has acted in and produced 'Taaza Khabar'.

Content creator-actor-singer-songwriter-comedian-producer Bhuvan Bam made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2020.

His YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, on which he posts short comedy sketches, has over 25 million subscribers. The 28-year-old Delhi boy has created a host of characters such as Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki and Mr Hola.

Bam switched to mainstream acting with a short film, Plus Minus, and now he’s produced and is starring in the series Taaza Khabar (Disney+ Hotstar).

Taaza Khabar is a gritty comedy-drama series set in Mumbai in which he plays a public toilet attendant whose life looks poised to change when he acquires a special power.

Bam spoke about the new show, his aspirations and the character who is closest to the real Bhuvan.