'Vanishing Point' star Barry Newman dies at the age of 92

Barry Newman was known for his role in the 1971-starrer "Vanishing Point". (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@ani_digital).

Actor Barry Newman, who was known for his role in the 1971-starrer "Vanishing Point" died at the age of 92.

As per report published on The Hollywood Reporter, Newman died on May 11 from natural causes at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Newman is survived by his wife, Angela, who informed the news of his death to the website.

Newman's acting career was affected after he was diagnosed with vocal-cord cancer in 2007. However, he later recovered from the disease. In 2022, Newman worked with writer-director Furie in an independent film, titled, "Finding Hannah".

But it was in the "Vanishing Point"- released in 1971- which bought Newman fame and recognition. The movie, which was directed by Richard C. Sarafian, saw Newman essay the role of a former race driver Kowalski, who moves around in a Dodge Challenger after getting entangled in a criminal conspiracy.

Shot over a duration of eight weeks, "Vanishing Point" has become a cult movie and leading directors like Steven Spielberg have called it one of their favourite films.

Additionally, Newman also starred in movies such as Daylight (1996) in which he worked with Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, The Limey (1999), Bowfinger (1999) and 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002).

Also read: Cannes 2023: How Suzlon, COVID & menstrual taboo served this Kolkata boy a female story