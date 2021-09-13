MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

BARC India's Derrick Gray joins Market Research Society of India as vice-president

A veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive, Gray brings with him a global experience of over 20 years in audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video and radio.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
Derrick Gray.

Derrick Gray.


Market Research Society of India (MRSI), an autonomous body formed by a large fraternity of research suppliers and users spread across India, has appointed TV viewership measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India's Derrick Gray as vice-president.


MRSI, which was formed in 1988, aims to guide, encourage and uphold the highest quality standards of professionalism for all those who use, need, generate or interpret insights and data in the market research industry.

It is a platform that brings marketing professionals and insight professionals together and instills a code of conduct that should be followed in the market research industry in India and showcases the developments and innovations that take place.

Gray, who is the chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics at BARC India, has been appointed as the vice-president of MRSI.


A veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive, Gray brings with him a global experience of over 20 years in audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video and radio.

He has led several statistical research, measurement science, and data science functions during his career.

Earlier this year, he was also appointed as the chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry.

Gray previously had also served on the Board of Directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Entertainment #Market Research Society of India
first published: Sep 13, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.