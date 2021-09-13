BARC India's Derrick Gray joins Market Research Society of India as vice-president

Derrick Gray.

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), an autonomous body formed by a large fraternity of research suppliers and users spread across India, has appointed TV viewership measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India's Derrick Gray as vice-president.

MRSI, which was formed in 1988, aims to guide, encourage and uphold the highest quality standards of professionalism for all those who use, need, generate or interpret insights and data in the market research industry.

It is a platform that brings marketing professionals and insight professionals together and instills a code of conduct that should be followed in the market research industry in India and showcases the developments and innovations that take place.

Gray, who is the chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics at BARC India, has been appointed as the vice-president of MRSI.

A veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive, Gray brings with him a global experience of over 20 years in audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video and radio.

He has led several statistical research, measurement science, and data science functions during his career.

Earlier this year, he was also appointed as the chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee in ensuring strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry.

Gray previously had also served on the Board of Directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.