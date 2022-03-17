BARC India resumes ratings for news channels after 15-month blackout

Representative image.

TV audience measurement service Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has resumed the ratings for individual news channels with the release of data for week 10, 2022 on March 17.

The BARC team along with the BARC TechComm has developed the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special interest genres.

As per the revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a four-week rolling average, every week.

A level playing field has been ensured for all channels within the BARC ecosystem with a single YUMI login access to the audience estimates.

Sensitive to the industry’s need for past data for informed and equitable decision making, and as advised, BARC India will also release data for the previous 13 weeks, i.e., for the period of Week 49, 2021 to Week 9, 2022, only for the channels that have not chosen to opt out from receiving this data, which will also be based on a four-week rolling average. This data will be released over the next three working days.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 12 had asked BARC to resume viewership data for news channels after a 15-month blackout.

Since October 15, BARC suspended the release of TV ratings for news channels due to a row over allegations that ratings were rigged for three channels including Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.