BARC India launches PrimaVU to measure viewership patterns in premium homes

Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), the country's TV viewership monitoring agency, announced on July 1 the launch of its new product 'PrimaVU', aimed at measuring viewership from premium homes.

Through 'PrimaVU', BARC India has also introduced the industry first concept of 'viewing minutes', which is basically sum of all individuals watching an event, basis the time spent by them.

Also, PrimaVU is a product that subscribers will have to opt for separately.

A household is defined as a premium home when it meets the following criteria set by the industry: they need to qualify as a NCCS (New Consumer Classification System) A1 home, they must own a home with minimum three rooms as well as a kitchen, the home needs to have centralized or AC in 2 rooms, the household must own a laptop/desktop or smartphone/tablet, they must have a private car or own a 4-wheeler worth Rs 10 lakh or more and finally, they must have travelled to premium holiday destinations.

“This product will not only help observe if the viewership patterns of premium homes are different from that of other homes, but also provide in-depth insights into this unexplored world. It will allow the industry to qualify the untapped upmarket audience segment better and get a stronger fix on affluent viewers.” said BARC India CEO Partho Dasgupta.

There has been a demand from both broadcasters and advertisers to understand this segment and how to deliver advertising to them.

In the past, very few attempts have been made to measure this exclusive set of consumers, and now with PrimaVU, this demand is being addressed.

The PrimaVU universe consists of the top three percent of the socio-economic strata in the six mega cities of the country.

Data insights and dashboard will be provisioned for PrimaVU subscribers who will have access to in-depth demographic and programme level data as well as critical insights for the viewership trends of the economically affluent population of the country.

The panel will currently measure TV viewership habits and gradually move to capture viewership habits across devices.

Agencies subscribing to PrimaVU will also be able to plan using a module in BMW.

BMW is BARC India's licensed desktop software distributed to BARC India media, agency and advertiser stakeholders for their use in audience reporting, analysing, targeting and planning.