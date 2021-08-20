BARC gets new CEO as media veteran Nakul Chopra comes on board

Television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) on August 20 announced Nakul Chopra as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 25.

In his previous stints, Chopra was the CEO, India & South Asia at Publicis Worldwide from 2004-17. Prior to that, he served as EVP at Trikaya Grey Advertising between 1989 and 1995.

Chopra, who is a marketing and media veteran of nearly four decades, has also held the position of the President, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) from August 2016 to July 2018.

In addition, as a stakeholder from AAAI, Chopra had joined the Board of BARC India in 2016 and served as its Chairman from December 2017 to January 2019.

In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its Oversight Committee.

“I have had the benefit of a long association with BARC. The organisation has grown in measure and strength. TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers. I look forward to working with the very capable BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement,” said Chopra.

Commencing operations in 2015, currently BARC India manages a TV measurement system that covers approximately 1,87,000 individuals in 44,000 households in 513 districts covering over 600 towns and 1,300 villages across India.

Punit Goenka, Chairman, BARC India, shared his views on both outgoing CEO Sunil Lulla and Chopra.

“I thank Sunil for his stewardship of BARC and his efforts to enhance the strength of the BARC currency. I am very happy to welcome Nakul as the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the world’s largest television audience measurement body,” he said.

Lulla who has stepped down as BARC CEO is set to pursue entrepreneurship.

“After four decades of an exciting career in professional services, I now embark upon an entrepreneurial journey. I am privileged to have been able to contribute to BARC and this has been possible only because of the excellent team of professionals, a very supportive Board and the gold standard of Board-appointed committees,” Lulla said.