Barbieheimer: Hollywood's business in India soars with 25% higher collections

Upcoming Hollywood releases Oppenheimer and Barbie are seeing strong advance booking in India

Hollywood's business in India is on the upswing this year with 25 percent higher collections as compared to last year, said analysts.

English-language films have grossed about Rs 600 crore in the first half of 2023 in India, which is about 25 percent higher than the first half of 2022, noted Shailesh Kapoor, CEO, of Ormax Media.

English language films are expected to maintain the growth momentum especially due to the new and upcoming releases. While Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 is faring well at the Indian box office (BO) and is expected to touch Rs 100 crore with the film already collecting over Rs 67 crore, the upcoming Hollywood ventures including Oppenheimer and Barbie are recording strong advance bookings.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (MI 7) set the tempo, followed by the anticipated box-office duel between Oppenheimer and Barbie. Both films continue to pick pace, as we get closer to the release date (on July 21). Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has started off on a strong note in India with ticket sales of over 300,000 tickets in advance booking since tickets went live three weeks ago," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

He said that Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Chennai are in the lead for most tickets sold on the platform. "42 percent of tickets booked on the platform have been for immersive cinematic formats specifically the IMAX format."

Saksena added that Barbie is also seeing interest from a massive audience pool, especially the youth. "The advance tickets for the film opened up over the weekend on July 15. The film has already crossed sales of 54,000 tickets on the platform with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata in the lead as bookings continue to open across other screens and theatres across India."

Similar to global trends, many movie-goers in India have booked their tickets for both upcoming films. "On BookMyShow, we have observed 8 percent of transactors for Oppenheimer also having booked tickets for Barbie. We have also witnessed 22 percent of transactors for Oppenheimer having watched MI 7."

Hollywood's performance has been better than last year, said Film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar. "Even smaller films have done decent performance. Hollywood films are seeing an upswing in business in 2023 versus 2022. And this will have a positive impact on ticket pricing as rates are around 20-25 percent higher pricing for premium English content."

He said that the Hollywood release calendar has firmed up against the Hindi calendar which has gone haywire. A significant year-on-year (YoY) increase is expected in the number of wide releases by major Hollywood studios. Warner Bros is expected to release 12 films this year versus 6 in 2022, Universal Focus 23 as compared to 19 last year, Sony 19 up from 11 in 2022, according to PVR Inox's Q4 earnings presentation.

"There is no evident impact of the pandemic on the release calendar of Hollywood films in 2023. The effect was felt till the first half of 2022," Kapoor added.

Hollywood is releasing more films including smaller films in the Indian market, said Johar. "Hollywood is a critical element especially for the business in the second half of 2023 as English-language films have shown a higher success ratio when compared to Hindi films."

Hollywood accounts for a 12 percent share in India BO, said Kapoor. It (Hollywood's share) had peaked at 15 percent in 2019. It has been in the 10-15 percent range over the last decade," he added.

However, he added that the upcoming releases like Oppenheimer and Barbie are premium films for a niche audience and may work more in metros than smaller markets.

"Oppenheimer is likely to open well because of its director's equity while, Barbie will find a relatively niche audience, as the brand does not have the same kind of mass popularity in India as it has in the West, where the film is looking to open very big," noted Kapoor.

He said that Hollywood BO in India is driven by a handful of big-ticket films. In 2022, Hollywood recorded Rs 1,243 crore in collections, but as much as Rs 485 crore was contributed by Avatar: The Way Of Water, he pointed out. Hollywood BO in India had reached its peak in 2019 with Rs 1,595 crore revenue and this was aided by the success of Avengers: Endgame.

"Just the top 10 films contributed 94 percent of Hollywood BO in India in 2022. Big-ticket franchise films will continue to drive growth, but smaller films will struggle, as this is a post-pandemic trend seen across languages, not just Hindi."