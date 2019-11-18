Bala’s release in Saudi Arabia opens up new BO opportunity for Indian films

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, released in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on November 14, is the third Indian film to see light of the day in the Kingdom.

As a part of the drive to modernise Saudi Arabia, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - in 2018 - lifted an over three-decade-old ban on cinemas with the screening of Marvel’s Black Panther.

When it comes to Indian films, so far three films including Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Akshay Kumar’s Gold have released in the KSA.

Hollywood has pulled up its socks to explore the potential of this new market, and it looks like Saudi is on India’s list too.

While India has a lot to offer to the movie-going audience of Saudi Arabia, what potential does the Kingdom hold for the Indian film industry?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Amit Shamrrma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, said, “Middle East is always been a great follower of Indian cinema as the locals as well as the Indian diaspora both enjoy the Indian story telling. Saudi Arabia being the biggest country of gulf didn’t have any cinemas. Now, opening of plush multiplexes has given the options and opportunity to the audience to go enjoy the best of Indian movies."

"There is a huge potential in the country to operate more than 1,000 screens and a fabulous opportunity for Indian film makers to make their mark in a territory which has opened to the world now,” he added.

While the exhibition business is yet to take off in the Kingdom, the theatre industry is expected to grow at a fast pace.

“Saudi's Development Investment Entertainment Company (DIEC) is taking efforts to develop cinema sector with an investment budget of SAR 10 billion. According to the Quality of Life Program (QoL) 2020, over 45 cinemas will be developed in KSA by 2020,” said Sameera Aziz, Saudi media personality, writer, film director.

She added that, for many years, the people of Saudi had to travel to Bahrain for entertainment. “Saudi Arabia is entertainment hungry. For many years there was no entertainment. But now there is an opportunity and people are happy and you can see that at theatres which are going houseful.”

The KSA is a brighter and bigger market than Dubai, she added.

According to a PWC report titled ‘Cinemas in Saudi Arabia: A billion dollar opportunity’, the country has the potential to absorb up to 2,600 screens.

It was in 2018 when Saudi’s DIEC opened its first cinema with an aim to open 50-100 screens across the country.

Along with this, VOX Cinemas, considered as Middle East’s largest exhibitor, opened the second screen in Saudi Arabia. It has plans to invest around $533 million to open 600 screens in the next five years.

In addition, IMAX has also partnered with VOX for a minimum of four multiplex venues in Saudi Arabia.

Other cinema operators interested in getting a foothold in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with local players include Cinepolis and US-based iPic Entertainment which is likely to develop 25 to 30 sites over the next decade.

Saudi is bringing premium formats other than IMAX to the country. CJ 4DPLEX of South Korea, in partnership with Cinemacity - a European cinema operator, has plans to open three 4DX locations in Riyadh.

Exhibitors of other Gulf countries like Kuwait and Dubai are also showing keen interest in the cinema business of Saudi Arabia as they are looking to 12 multiplexes in the next three years.

As far as the box office market of Saudi is concerned, it is estimated that the Kingdom's cinema box office market could be $950 million in 2030.

In terms of footfalls, the Kingdom has the potential to generate 60 to 70 million admissions in 2030.

Non-ticketing revenue streams like food and beverage, advertising will comprise 35 percent of overall revenue.

The PWC report sees the cinema industry in Saudi to generate total revenue of $1.5 billion in 2030.

Prices for movie tickets could range from $11-$14 at the lower end to $40 for premium theatres, the report added.

Saudi Arabia is home to around three million Indians, considered as the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom, according to the PWC report.

This is why Indian films have a good chance in the newly-opened territory.

Experts say that, while the type of content that will appeal to Saudi Arabian audience is yet to be established, same versions of movies shown in Dubai or Kuwait is likely to be suitable for the Kingdom.

The Gulf nations are a fan of Indian films. This is why the highest number of exports of Indian films in 2018 were to the Gulf region, the EY 2019 report pointed out. In 2018, 50 Indian films were released in the Gulf region, followed by 48 in Australia, 46 in USA/Canada and 44 in United Kingdom.

Now, we know how big a contributor the Gulf region is towards the overseas collection of Indian films.