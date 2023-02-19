BAFTAs to take place tomorrow: Which Indian film is nominated?

The 76th British Academy Film Awards will take place at London’s Southbank Centre early on February 20 (according to Indian Standard Time). The ceremony is the annual standout event in Britain's film calendar and a precursor to the Academy Awards that will be held in March.

This year, German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of nominees with 14 BAFTA nods, including those for Best Film and Best Director. Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin have 10 nominations each, followed by Elvis (9), Tár (5) and Aftersun (4).

From India, there is one film competing for a BAFTA -- Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.

The Best Documentary Film nominee tells the story of two brothers, whose lives in Delhi are dedicated to caring for black kites -- majestic birds of prey that are crucial for the city's ecosystem.

All That Breathes premiered in January last year at the Sundance Film Festival. It went on to win acclaim and awards at many global film events, including the Cannes Film Festival.