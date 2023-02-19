BAFTAs to take place tomorrow: Which Indian film is nominated?

The BAFTAs will air live in India on February 20. (Image: Bafta)

The 76th British Academy Film Awards will take place at London’s Southbank Centre early on February 20 (according to Indian Standard Time). The ceremony is the annual standout event in Britain's film calendar and a precursor to the Academy Awards that will be held in March.

This year, German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of nominees with 14 BAFTA nods, including those for Best Film and Best Director. Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin have 10 nominations each, followed by Elvis (9), Tár (5) andAftersun (4).

From India, there is one film competing for a BAFTA -- Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.

The Best Documentary Film nominee tells the story of two brothers, whose lives in Delhi are dedicated to caring for black kites -- majestic birds of prey that are crucial for the city's ecosystem.

All That Breathes premiered in January last year at the Sundance Film Festival. It went on to win acclaim and awards at many global film events, including the Cannes Film Festival.

Sen's film is also in the running for this year's Best Documentary Oscar.

All That Breathes' Oscar nod marks the second time India has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.

In 2022, Writing with Fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh had become the first documentary by an independent, wholly Indian production to get an Oscar nod.

However, it lost the prize to American documentary Summer of Soul.

