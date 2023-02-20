Navalny documentary wins BAFTA after security row

A film about dissident Russian Alexei Navalny scooped the best documentary prize at Britain's BAFTA cinema awards on Sunday, amid controversy over a key contributor being kept away from the ceremony.

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a long-time Kremlin critic, tweeted "wow" after the announcement in London, after saying he had been "banned" from attending in person.

The documentary's producer Odessa Rae paid tribute to Grozev, who she could not be at the glitzy ceremony due to "a public security risk".

"He gave up everything to tell this story, and other stories that need to be told," she told the audience.

AFP