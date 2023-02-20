BAFTA 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins big

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, directed by Edward Berger, continued its record-breaking streak at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards last night, taking home seven trophies (film, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound, original score and non-English film) from 14 nominations (also a record for a non-English language film, tying with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon back in 2001). Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis were next tied at four wins apiece. Meanwhile, the fairytale story of this awards season Everything Everywhere All At Once had a dismal showing, winning only one award for editing despite an impressive 10 nominations.

This year, the BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall, a smaller and more intimate venue than its usual home, the Royal Albert Hall. The host, British actor Richard E Grant, did an admirable job of keeping the proceedings moving along, avoiding political jokes and controversy, save for a quick jab at last year’s Oscars, saying, “Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight”. The evening’s proceedings took a brief pause to honour Queen Elizabeth’s memory with a tribute from Dame Helen Mirren who had previously won a BAFTA and an Oscar for her performance as the late royal in The Queen (2006). The only brief hiccup was when Troy Katsur’s sign language translator mistakenly announced the Supporting Actress winner as Carey Mulligan (from She Said) instead of Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).

The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front

Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.