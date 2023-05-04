Fan who tried to take selfie with Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Backstreet Boys arrival in Mumbai airport. Watch

The fan who was there when both Shah Rukh Khan and Backstreet Boys arrived at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

Iconic music band Backstreet Boys will perform in Mumbai on Friday after a gap of 13 years and arrived at the city on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the fan who was shrugged off by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai was spotted again at the airport, this time when the music band arrived in the city.

A video shared on Instagram shows the fan near the performers and after spotting him on the video, users commented about his presence on both those videos.



“Ok, that guy in white shirt and black tie (in the beginning of this video) is he the same guy who was trying to take selfie with srk and now trying his luck here. On a serious note, What makes these individuals holding phone cameras feel so entitled that they take pictures with celebrities without considering their personal space or privacy? They often neglect to ask if the celebrity is in a hurry or willing to engage in a brief meet-and-greet with a fan. Why don’t they demonstrate respect for these factors?" a user wrote.

Earlier on, in the same day, the man was spotted at the airport when Khan had arrived after finishing the shooting schedule for his movie "Dunki". At the airport, the man was seen trying to take a selfie with the actor which seemed to have angered the actor and he pushed his hand away.

