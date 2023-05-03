English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Backstreet Boys sees 2x surge in Spotify searches ahead of India tour

    Backstreet Boys, that had millennials hooked in the 1990s and 2000s, are all set to perform in India this week after 13 years, leaving fans elated.

    May 03, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    backstreet boys

    Backstreet Boys consist of members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

    Ahead of the Backstreet Boys concert in India this week, the American band’s first performance in the country after 13 years, they have seen close to a 2x surge in daily searches on Spotify in India, the audio streaming services provider said.

    The band will be performing as part of their DNA World Tour in Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday and Friday respectively.

    Since the tour was announced in February, “I Want It That Way”, released over 20 years ago, is the band’s top streamed track on Spotify in India. This is followed by “As Long as You Love Me”, “Everybody (Backstreet's Back) - Radio Edit”, “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”.

    Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5. Live Nation is bringing the event to India. Members of the band arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    The band, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, are on their fifth year touring the world and have added India as a hot destination this year. Their DNA World Tour began on May 1 in Egypt. This will be followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.

    Related stories

    The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Backstreet Boys #India #Spotify
    first published: May 3, 2023 04:53 pm