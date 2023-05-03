Backstreet Boys surprised as Mumbai hotel welcomes band by dancing to 'Everybody'. Watch

Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

The Backstreet Boys, who have arrived in Mumbai for DNA World Tour marking the American boy band's performance in India after 13 long years, were in for a surprise when they were welcomed at a hotel by the staff dancing to their iconic number 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

"This is the first time I have seen something like this in my entire career," band member Nick Carter says in a video gesturing to the dancing staff. "Crazy!" he remarked in the clip he uploaded on Instagram.

The band will be performing in their DNA World Tour in May in Mumbai and Delhi.

Backstreet Boys, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson, are on their fifth year touring the world and have added India as a hot destination this year. Their DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt this year, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.

The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

Since the tour was announced in February, “I Want It That Way”, released over 20 years ago, is the band’s top streamed track on Spotify in India. This is followed by “As Long as You Love Me”, “Everybody (Backstreet's Back) - Radio Edit”, “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” and “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)”.

Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5. Live Nation is bringing the event to India.

Read more: Backstreet Boys are touring India after 13 years. All you need to know about the concert