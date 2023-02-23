 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Backstreet Boys are touring India after 13 years. All you need to know about the concert

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Backstreet Boys had last toured India in 2010. They are returning for their DNA World Tour and this time, have added as a spot.

Backstreet Boys consist of members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

Backstreet’s back, alright! Iconic American boy band Backstreet Boys, that had millennials hooked in the 1990s and 2000s are all set to perform in India again after 13 long years leaving fans elated.

The band will be performing in their DNA World Tour in May and two cities will be able to witness the magic of memorable songs – Mumbai and Delhi.

The band, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, are on their fifth year touring the world and have added India as a hot destination this year. Their DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt this year, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.

The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA.