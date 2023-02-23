Backstreet Boys are touring India after 13 years. All you need to know about the concert

Backstreet’s back, alright! Iconic American boy band Backstreet Boys, that had millennials hooked in the 1990s and 2000s are all set to perform in India again after 13 long years leaving fans elated.

The band will be performing in their DNA World Tour in May and two cities will be able to witness the magic of memorable songs – Mumbai and Delhi.

The band, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, are on their fifth year touring the world and have added India as a hot destination this year. Their DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt this year, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.

The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

When is the event? Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5. Live Nation is bringing the event to India.

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Where can you get tickets? Tickets to the show are exclusively available on BookMyShow.com however no details are available yet. A pre-register option is available to grab tickets once they are on sale is available on the website. Ticket prices It’s not yet finalized how much the tickets would cost but the pre-register option may help get early birds tickets at a cheaper rate. The popular band has been entertaining audiences for three decades since they got together in 1993 and have over the years delivered superhits like “As long as you love me”, “Straight through my heart”, “Never Gone”, “I want it that way”, and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”.

Moneycontrol News