English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Backstreet Boys are touring India after 13 years. All you need to know about the concert

    Backstreet Boys had last toured India in 2010. They are returning for their DNA World Tour and this time, have added as a spot.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Backstreet Boys consist of members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

    Backstreet Boys consist of members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

    Backstreet’s back, alright! Iconic American boy band Backstreet Boys, that had millennials hooked in the 1990s and 2000s are all set to perform in India again after 13 long years leaving fans elated.

    The band will be performing in their DNA World Tour in May and two cities will be able to witness the magic of memorable songs – Mumbai and Delhi.

    The band, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, are on their fifth year touring the world and have added India as a hot destination this year. Their DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt this year, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.

    The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

    When is the event?

    Related stories

    Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5. Live Nation is bringing the event to India.

    Where can you get tickets?

    Tickets to the show are exclusively available on BookMyShow.com however no details are available yet. A pre-register option is available to grab tickets once they are on sale is available on the website.

    Ticket prices

    It’s not yet finalized how much the tickets would cost but the pre-register option may help get early birds tickets at a cheaper rate.

    The popular band has been entertaining audiences for three decades since they got together in 1993 and have over the years delivered superhits like “As long as you love me”, “Straight through my heart”, “Never Gone”, “I want it that way”, and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Backstreet Boys #Backstreet Boys Delhi #Backstreet Boys India #Backstreet Boys Mumbai
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:56 am