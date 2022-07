current-affairs-trends Back-to-back flops | Ranbir Kapoor’s 150 crore Shamshera tanks | Bollywood losing its charm? TRENDS Bollywood's weak performance at the box-office has made theatre owners nervous. The Q2 collection is expected to fall further. Big budget Hindi films and big names in the industry have failed to attract audiences to the theaters ever since the Covid-19 lockdowns were lifted. On the other hand, films from the South have become huge commercial successes. What could be the reason for Bollywood’s abysmal run? Is it losing its charm? Watch the video to find out!