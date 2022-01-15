MARKET NEWS

'Baby Shark' becomes first YouTube video with 10 billion views

'Baby Shark' is no more just a children’s song but a global sensation. It has inspired Halloween costumes, a television show and even a new movie.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
The colourful video, called “Baby Shark Dance”, has become a viral sensation globally. (Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Pinkfong)

The wildly popular children’s song Baby Shark has turned out to be the first video on YouTube to get 10 billion views. The video was the most-watched on the platform.

The catchy song, produced by Pinkfong, a South Korean entertainment company, is the remixed version of an American campfire number. It was first uploaded on YouTube in 2016.

The colourful video, called 'Baby Shark Dance', shows two children dancing to the hummable song as animated sharks swim in the background.

On its Facebook page, Pinkfong asked viewers to share their 'Baby Shark Dance' moments with them.

“Today we mark history with our special milestone,” the production house said. “Baby Shark Dance became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube! Join us to celebrate and share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us."

Pinkfong Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Min-seok Kim said the company was delighted with the milestone.

“It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere,” the CEO said.

In 2020, the 'Baby Shark Dance' video had gathered more than seven billion views on YouTube. It outdid the wildly popular song 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
