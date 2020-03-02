Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi, '83, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more — 20 major Bollywood films to release in next 10 months

Year 2019 was a record year for Bollywood with as much as Rs 4,300 crore being generated from Hindi releases.

Now, 2020 is coming across as even bigger and better year and we just hope that the Rs 5,000 crore-mark is breached this time. Let us take a look at the 20 most awaited films that are set to release in the coming 10 months:

Baaghi 3 (March 6)

Baaghi was a hit, Baaghi 2 was a blockbuster and the target is set for Baaghi 3 to be bigger. The trio of Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan is promising rollicking action.

Sooryavanshi (March 24)

Nothing short of fireworks are expected with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty pairing up for the first time. The film is really hot among the audience and is set to be a major blockbuster.

'83 (April 10)

Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan-directed sports biopic is much awaited. Cricket, action, drama, thrills and emotions — all should set the box office on fire.

Coolie No. 1 (May 1)

David Dhawan and Govinda delivered a riotous entertainer in Coolie No. 1 back in the 1990s. Now with son Varun Dhawan in the lead, the proud father is set to create history with this remake.

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai (May 22)

Salman Khan knows that he has to release a film on Eid and he is doing so with his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva. The cop action drama features the superstar in his complete element.

Laxmmi Bomb (May 22)

Akshay Kumar is enjoying this phase of experimentation and in Laxmmi Bomb in which he is playing a transgender person. The Eid release would be getting into a much-hyped clash with Radhe.

Mumbai Saga (June 19)

Sanjay Gupta loves to make all-men films and Mumbai Saga brings him back into the gangster zone. John Abraham leads the show along with Emraan Hashmi in this much awaited saga.

Shershaah (July 3)

Sidharth Malhotra got a shot in his arm when he delivered a success with Marjaavaan in 2019. Now, with Shershaah, he would be getting into a biopic avatar for his producer Karan Johar.

Shamshera (July 31)

He did not have a release in 2019, but 2020 should be special for Ranbir Kapoor as Brahmastra will be followed by Shamshera. He plays a bandit in this action drama with Sanjay Dutt.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (July 31)

Kartik Aaryan has seen successes to his name whenever he has worked in complete entertainers. Now, with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he is stepping into horror-comedy zone.

Bhuj - The Pride of India (August 14)

Based on a true story, Bhuj-The Pride of India, is seeing an apt release on Independence Day weekend. Ajay Devgn would be seen as a man in the uniform once again in this intense drama.

Attack (August 14)

John Abraham loves to do action films and though in Batla House he was rather subdued, he is set to unleash his ferocious self in Attack. The film would feature non-stop action throughout.

Jersey (August 28)

After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor would be featuring in a south remake again in namesake Jersey. He plays an ex-cricketer in the film who comes back to the sport for the sake of his son.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (September 11)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was making a film with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt but then plans changed. Now, he is working with Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi. One waits for magic to unfold.

Satyameva Jayate 2 (October 2)

This is another much awaited film of 2020 as the John Abraham, Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani trio will be back with Satyameva Jayate 2. Expect a solid non-stop masala action drama.

Dostana 2 (second half of 2020)

It was too much fun when Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham came together for Dostana. Now the entertainment quotient is expected to double with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2.

Prithviraj (Diwali 2020)

Akshay Kumar’s film festival continues as he plans to bring his most ambitious flick Prithiviraj on Diwali. Shooting of this YRF biggie by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is already underway.

Brahmastra (December 4)

Karan Johar’s biggest film ever, arrives this winter. Post Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is keenly waiting to return to the screen. Alia Bhatt and Big B are added bonus.

Maidaan (December 11)

Ajay Devgn would be enjoying a busy 2020 as Maidaan will be his third release of the year. A period sports drama, this film is being directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame.

Laal Singh Chaddha (December 25)

An Aamir Khan film is special and Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to wipe away memories of Thugs of Hindostan. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)