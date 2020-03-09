Ayushmann Khurranna's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan crosses Rs 60 crore, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad aims for Rs 35 crore

Of late, Ayushmann Khurranna had been scoring Rs 100 crore club successes at will. After Badhaai Ho in 2018, he scored a double bill with Dream Girl and Bala going past the Rs 100 crore mark as well.

This is the reason why there were major expectations from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Though the film's subject centered on homosexual relationship meant that target audience was anyway reduced, it was still expected to go past the Rs 75 crore mark.

Though that won't really turn out to be the case, despite a good start of 9.55 crores, the Ayushmann-starrer will still manage to surpass the numbers of his other offbeat film, Article 15. That film had collected Rs 65.45 crore in its lifetime run and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will just about manage to edge past that number.

So far, the Aanand L Rai production has collected Rs 61.01 crore at the box office after the third weekend. This is a fair number for the film as everyone associated with it is now making profits. For the producers, there was profit on the table itself after the sales of satellite and digital rights. Still, even though theatrical business isn't huge, it is optimal enough to allow the film to be called a successful affair.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad too has managed to find a fair run going in its second week. The film had collected Rs 22.79 crore in its first week and though, at one point, it seemed that there would be major struggle involved due to the release of Baaghi 3, it has still managed to find some audience for itself.

After its second weekend at the box office, the film now stands at Rs 27.84 crore. The numbers have already gone past the collections of Mulk, the last collaboration of Taapsee and director Anubhav Sinha. That film had collected Rs 21.10 crore in its lifetime run and Thappad would be much ahead of that.

In fact, the film has also surpassed the numbers of Taapsee's Saand Ki Aankh, which had collected Rs 23.40 crore in its lifetime.

The manner in which Thappad is going currently, it would be finding itself in the Rs 33-35 crore range. Though it isn't a hit per se, it is still successful and a profit maker for all involved due to satellite and digital revenues coming in handy as well.