Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot-The Haunted Ship open on expected lines

Two new films have hit the screens this Friday – Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot-The Haunted Ship. There were expectations of a decent opening for both these films as Ayushmann Khurranna has been enjoying a phenomenal time at the box office, while Vicky Kaushal delivered an all time blockbuster in Uri - The Surgical Strike last year. While Ayushmann's newest outing was expected to bring in Rs 8-9 crore on Friday, Vicky's horror debut was aiming for Rs 4-5 crore on the opening day.

Both the films lived up to their expectations, with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan collecting Rs 9.55 crore on Friday, while Bhoot-The Haunted Ship bringing in Rs 5.10 crore. Both were also helped, to some extent, by the partial holiday of Mahashivratri.

Still, the numbers that have come in are impressive because they are quite an improvement from the last releases in their respective genres. Back in 2017, when Shubh Mangal Savdhan had released, it had brought in Rs 2.71 crore on its opening day. Now, the second installment has done more than three times that business.

As for Bhoot-The Haunted Ship, the Dharma Productions' offering has done the best business amongst last few out-and-out horror films. The genre has a restricted audience base for itself, as seen in the opening numbers of various horror films like Alone (Rs 4.50 crore), Pari (Rs 4.36 crore), Creature (Rs 3.25 crore), 1921 (Rs 1.56 crore) and 1920 London (Rs 2.50 crore).

The only horror films with better numbers in the last few years are Ragini MMS 2 (Rs 8.43 crore), Raaz-Reboot (Rs 6.30 crore) and Ek Thi Daayan (Rs 6.24 crore). The first two in the list are franchises with popular music to go with them as well. Stree (Rs 6.82 crore) did quite well too, but then it was more of a horror comedy.

On the other hand, Bhoot-The Haunted Ship is a core horror film, with no such frills whatsoever, which puts its opening in a different light.

Both Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan and Bhoot-The Haunted Ship have been made on a restricted budget, which means recovery is not an issue at all.

While satellite and digital rights should take care of the budget of these films, it remains to be seen how big does the theatrical revenue turn out to be. As long as the weekend collections stay around the Friday numbers for Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan as well as Bhoot-The Haunted Ship, it would mean a satisfactory outcome for the Aanand L. Rai and Karan Johar productions.