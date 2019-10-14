Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ crosses Badhaai Ho to become his highest grosser; all eyes on ‘Bala’ next

Ayushmann Khurrana is one young actor who has been in the news month after month for the last couple of years, that too for the right reasons.

Even as his film ‘Dream Girl’ is still running at some screens across the country, Khurrana is now gearing up for the release of his next film -- Bala.

Meanwhile, he is also busy scoring personal records as Dream Girl with Ekta Kapoor has now surpassed the lifetime collections of his erstwhile highest grosser, Badhaai Ho (Rs 138 crore).

The film could have possibly reached there earlier as it had two big weeks to begin with, even as it was competing with Rs 150 crore club superhit -- Chhichhore.

However, there was massive competition that came from War which turned out to be even bigger, making an entry into the Rs 300 crore club just round the corner.

As a result, its pace was impacted in a big way due to which its potential of Rs 150-160 crore lifetime has now been curtailed to Rs 140-145 crore lifetime.

Not that Khurrana and the Balaji Motion Pictures team would be complaining as this one is as big as it gets when it comes to a concept film of this scale, size and budget.

Meanwhile, in the same zone Khurrana would be next seen in Bala which is seeing a Thursday (November 7) November release. This time, Khurrana is playing a young bald man in the film which is also reuniting the Stree team of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik. The trials and tribulations of a bald man facing the ignominy of losing hair at a young age is hilariously depicted in this comedy drama that has made heads turn already ever since the release of the promo.

We can trust those at Maddock Films for that, considering the fact that they have time and again tried out different genres and subjects.

With Luka Chuppi being their other major successes earlier this year and Made In China followed by Angrezi Medium coming in next, Dinesh Vijan is experimenting with different ideas while keeping the budget of his films well in control. This is pretty much the hallmark of Bala as well as other than Khurrana, the true hero of the film promises to be the core idea of the story.

That’s the core of Khurrana as well when it comes to his career as a whole. From sperm donation (in Vicky Donor) to hair transplantation (in Bala), it’s the idea that is the selling point of his films. With just a few days to go for the film to hit the screens, we expects bonafide entertainment for the audiences yet again.