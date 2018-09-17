Avengers will now speak in Hindi as Infinity War re-releases on Oct 2; here's what brings them back to India

After breaking multiple records in India, Hollywood marvel, Avengers: Infinity War will re-release in the country in Hindi on October 2. An overwhelming response from Indian fans and an increasing following for the Hindi version of earlier releases is what made Disney return.

It is not just Infinity War but Hollywood that is making a huge impact at the Indian box office. Hollywood films have started finding their groove in India after a long hiatus thanks to the recent successes. These films are not only seeing their base grow in the country but also posing as potential threats to their Bollywood counterparts.

In fact, even before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed worry on the challenges that the local industry will face if the foreign movie sees a massive opening.

And why is that? When it comes to fantasy films, superhero drama, science fiction, horror or the cinematic experience that these movies are providing, Indian films are yet no match for them. A growing number of moviegoers in India are lining up for Hollywood films because home-grown productions still need to master the art of making big screen spectacles. While Indian filmmakers are making effort towards this, example., Baahubali franchise, more such content is needed to compete with Hollywood.

In addition, Hollywood is paying extra attention to the dubbed versions as they have a wider reach. Over last 2-3 years, nearly 40 percent of English releases are dubbed in at least one local language, according to KPMG report titled ‘Re-imagining India’s M&E sector’.

Good cinematic experience of Hollywood movies has been appreciated by audiences across different demographics in India. And this has led to an increase in the number of Hollywood movies being dubbed into regional languages.

The Jungle Book had garnered more than half of the box office revenues from non-English versions. The dubbed contribution was a staggering 56 percent and English was 44 percent.

For Infinity War, nearly 50 percent of the screen count was devoted to the dubbed versions including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.

In 2015, when Avengers: Age of Ultron had hit theatres its dubbed contribution was 45 percent, Ant-man’s local versions got 27 percent business and Star Wars: A Force Awakens dubbed versions earned 15 percent of the overall revenue.

The local language versions of Captain America: Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy managed to get 33 percent and 27 percent, respectively of the overall revenues.

As Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned to make audiences feel its presence in India, re-releasing a film is yet another strategy just like a pre-US release that has helped Hollywood grow its business.

Last time when Avengers: Infinity War had come to India on April 27 this year, it made Rs 280 crore from all versions and took the title of highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Whether re-releasing in Hindi will hlep the film add a significant amount to its overall India business? Only time will tell.