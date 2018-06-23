App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avengers: Infinity War scores over Rs 200 cr in India, here's a look at top 10 grossers

The performance of Hollywood films in India has been improving over the last few years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Thor Ragnarok | India collection - Rs 60.04 crore.
1/10

Thor Ragnarok | India collection - Rs 60.04 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Life of Pi | India collection - Rs 61.19 crore.
2/10

Life of Pi | India collection - Rs 61.19 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Conjuring 2 | India collection - Rs 62.43 crore.
3/10

Conjuring 2 | India collection - Rs 62.43 crore. (Image: Reuters)
2012 | India collection - Rs 63.66 crore.
4/10

2012 | India collection - Rs 63.66 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Avengers: Age of Ultron | India collection - Rs 76.48 crore.
5/10

Avengers: Age of Ultron | India collection - Rs 76.48 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Fast and Furious 8 | India collection - Rs 86.79 crore.
6/10

Fast and Furious 8 | India collection - Rs 86.79 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Jurassic World | India collection - Rs 90.62 crore.
7/10

Jurassic World | India collection - Rs 90.62 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Fast & Furious 7 | India collection - Rs 97.86 crore.
8/10

Fast & Furious 7 | India collection - Rs 97.86 crore. (Image: Reuters)
The Jungle Book | India collection - Rs 187.74 crore.
9/10

The Jungle Book | India collection - Rs 187.74 crore. (Image: Reuters)
Avengers: Infinity War | India collection - Rs 200.25.
10/10

Avengers: Infinity War | India collection - Rs 200.25. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Entertainment

