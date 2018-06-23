Avengers: Infinity War scores over Rs 200 cr in India, here's a look at top 10 grossers

The performance of Hollywood films in India has been improving over the last few years. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Thor Ragnarok | India collection - Rs 60.04 crore. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Life of Pi | India collection - Rs 61.19 crore. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Conjuring 2 | India collection - Rs 62.43 crore. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 2012 | India collection - Rs 63.66 crore. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Avengers: Age of Ultron | India collection - Rs 76.48 crore. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Fast and Furious 8 | India collection - Rs 86.79 crore. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Jurassic World | India collection - Rs 90.62 crore. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Fast & Furious 7 | India collection - Rs 97.86 crore. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 The Jungle Book | India collection - Rs 187.74 crore. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Avengers: Infinity War | India collection - Rs 200.25. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 23, 2018 11:04 am