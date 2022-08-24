'Avatar' to re-release in theatres on September 23. James Cameron shares new poster

Ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16, the makers have decided to re-release Avatar in theatres on September 23. This is a measure to prepare the audience for a sequel and refresh fans' memory to help them reconnect with the franchise especially because Avatar was released 13 years ago.

The 2009 movie will be back in 3D.

Announcing the re-release, producer and director James Cameron tweeted a new poster for the film. "We remastered the movie and decided it deserved a new poster," he tweeted.

Moreover, ahead of its re-release, Avatar has been taken off OTT streaming sites Disney+, but it is expected to return right before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar, however, is still available to rent digitally on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

While unveiling the first trailer of the sequel, James Cameron had said that the long-delayed film would "push the limits of what cinema can do". Avatar was the highest-earning movie of all time, and Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels to the $2.8 billion-grossing original from 2009. “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a stand-alone and each will come to its own conclusion,” producer Jon Landau had said. "There will be a “fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga.”

