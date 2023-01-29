Box office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ now the fourth biggest film of all time

A still from James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

Avatar: The Way of Water has collected $2.075 billion globally to become the fourth highest-grossing movie in history, Variety magazine reported. It displaced Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that earned $2.064 billion in all.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron's extraterrestrial epic Avatar, released mid-December. With stunning visuals, it afforded viewers a grand cinematic experience.

With the sequel's record-breaking performance, Cameron now has three of four highest-grossers to his credit. The original Avatar made $2.92 billion at the box office, while Titanic earned $2.2 billion.

James Cameron becomes only director to have 3 movies in the $2 billion club

Avatar: The Way of Water unfolds years after the events of its predecessor, on an extrasolar moon called Pandora, that is inhabited by tall blue-skinned humanoids called Na'vi .

The film's visuals are stunning, with focus on the lush submarine world of Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water has won four Oscar nominations in 2023 -- Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.