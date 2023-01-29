English
    Box office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ now the fourth biggest film of all time

    The sequel to James Cameron's extraterrestrial epic 'Avatar' has surpassed the record of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    A still from James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

    Avatar: The Way of Water has collected $2.075 billion globally to become the fourth highest-grossing movie in history, Variety magazine reported. It displaced Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that earned $2.064 billion in all.

    Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron's extraterrestrial epic Avatar, released mid-December. With stunning visuals, it afforded viewers a grand cinematic experience.

    With the sequel's record-breaking performance, Cameron now has three of four highest-grossers to his credit. The original Avatar made $2.92 billion at the box office, while Titanic earned $2.2 billion.

    James Cameron becomes only director to have 3 movies in the $2 billion club