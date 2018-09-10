August augurs well for box office; Bollywood scores a hat-trick, regional films add big bucks

The film industry has been proving its mettle over the past few months leaving audiences swamped with enriching cinematic experiences. In August, for example, the industry scored a hat-trick with Gold, Satyameva Jayate and Stree ensuring no dull weekend for movie buffs.

Stree, that released over the last weekend of August, carried forward the trend of entertaining viewers with elements of horror and humour into September. The movie seems to be set for a long run having already minted Rs 32.27 crore during its first weekend and only a 32 percent drop in its collections for the second weekend at Rs 21.90 crore.

Overpowering new releases like Laila Majnu, Love Sonia and Paltan, Stree has clinched the title of a low-budget blockbuster in recent times. Headed toward the coveted Rs 100 crore club, the movie has broken the low budget stealthy return record of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Although clashes are sometimes considered not so beneficial for the industry, they are hard to avoid due to the content overload. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, two or more films clashing in a week will be a norm henceforth. But he also believes clashes will help expand the marketplace if the movies in question find appreciation.

Take the example of August releases, Gold and Satyameva Jayate. The first day business of the two films shows that two strong films can withstand each other and give the industry more reasons to cheer. The combined opening day business of the two movies was a big total of over Rs 45 crore.

Something similar was seen when Baahubali: The Beginning and Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in quick succession as the business had only grown.

But it wasn’t just Bollywood that gave industry reasons to smile. Regional cinema offered some good surprises. From the Gujarati film industry came the film Shu Thayu that set a benchmark for the films of its section after gathering Rs 6.51 crore within four days of release. Telugu film Geetha Govindam made a mark in the overseas market especially in the US and raked in Rs 93 crore worldwide.