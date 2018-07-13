App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

At 20, Kylie Jenner may become world's youngest self-made billionaire

With an estimated net worth of $900 million, Kylie Jenner, 20 years old, is expected to become the world’s youngest billionaire by next year beating Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s record at 23

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American TV personality and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner is the youngest to make it to the Forbes America’s richest self-made women list.

Jenner is also expected to become the youngest self-made billionaire by next year, beating Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who made it to the list at 23.

The 20-year-old, who has an estimated net worth of USD 900 million, is expected to cross the USD 1 billion-mark soon.

“Wow. I can’t believe I’m posting my very own Forbes cover. thank you for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love every day. I couldn’t have dreamt this up!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram profile.

related news

According to a report by CNBC, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner's cosmetics firm, is currently valued at USD 800 million and is expected to cross the USD 1 billion in lifetime sales mark by 2022.

Besides the cosmetics company, Jenner also has her own smartphone application — the Kylie Jenner Official App, the sale of merchandise from the Kylie Shop, two apparel lines, a book series and partnerships with other retail brands, the report adds.

Jenner also stars in television series including "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Life of Kylie".

In 2016, the Time magazine had named her as one of the most influential teens.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Entertainment #Kylie Jenner #Lifestyle #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.