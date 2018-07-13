At 20, Kylie Jenner may become world's youngest self-made billionaire

American TV personality and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner is the youngest to make it to the Forbes America’s richest self-made women list.

Jenner is also expected to become the youngest self-made billionaire by next year, beating Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who made it to the list at 23.

The 20-year-old, who has an estimated net worth of USD 900 million, is expected to cross the USD 1 billion-mark soon.

“Wow. I can’t believe I’m posting my very own Forbes cover. thank you for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what I love every day. I couldn’t have dreamt this up!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram profile.

According to a report by CNBC, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner's cosmetics firm, is currently valued at USD 800 million and is expected to cross the USD 1 billion in lifetime sales mark by 2022.

Besides the cosmetics company, Jenner also has her own smartphone application — the Kylie Jenner Official App, the sale of merchandise from the Kylie Shop, two apparel lines, a book series and partnerships with other retail brands, the report adds.

Jenner also stars in television series including "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Life of Kylie".

In 2016, the Time magazine had named her as one of the most influential teens.