Asked about Ranbir-Alia wedding, Neetu Kapoor said…

Neetu Kapoor has reacted to rumours of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding (Image credit: aliaabhatt, neetu54/Instagram)

It seems like Neetu Kapoor can’t take a step without being hounded with questions about her son’s (reportedly upcoming) wedding. Speculation is rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on April 17. Amid the media frenzy surrounding the much-awaited Bollywood wedding, Neetu Kapoor was asked to confirm the rumours. "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different,” she said, according to a report in Etimes.

“I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people,” Neetu Kapoor said. “Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both (I don’t know when they will get married, but it will happen and I wish it happens soon because I love them both).”

The veteran actress added a few words of praise for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. "Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar,” she said.

Elaborating on said similarity, she continued: “Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees everything in a positive way. He doesn't harbour jealousy or ill feelings for anyone. I see the same quality in Alia. She feels no jealousy for anyone. They are confident and don't have anything bad to say about anyone even if someone's movie is doing well or is better looking.”

Neetu concluded her Etimes interview by saying that she hoped Alia and Ranbir would get married. She added that she had a great relationship with her mother-in-law and hoped to have the same equation with Alia.

Neetu Kapoor’s interview was published just days after the actress was ambushed on set by paparazzi and asked "bahu kab aa rahi (when is the daughter-in-law coming)?" Possibly caught unawares, she simply rolled her eyes upwards and shrugged, smiling.

While rumours of the much-awaited wedding have sent fans into overdrive, the couple and their families have yet to make an official announcement. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2017. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.





