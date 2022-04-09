English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Asked about Ranbir-Alia wedding, Neetu Kapoor said…

    Neetu Kapoor, asked when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would get married, said "I don't know when, but it will happen."

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    Neetu Kapoor has reacted to rumours of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding (Image credit: aliaabhatt, neetu54/Instagram)

    Neetu Kapoor has reacted to rumours of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding (Image credit: aliaabhatt, neetu54/Instagram)

    It seems like Neetu Kapoor can’t take a step without being hounded with questions about her son’s (reportedly upcoming) wedding. Speculation is rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on April 17. Amid the media frenzy surrounding the much-awaited Bollywood wedding, Neetu Kapoor was asked to confirm the rumours. "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different,” she said, according to a report in Etimes.

    “I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people,” Neetu Kapoor said. “Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both (I don’t know when they will get married, but it will happen and I wish it happens soon because I love them both).”

    The veteran actress added a few words of praise for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. "Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar,” she said.

    Elaborating on said similarity, she continued: “Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees everything in a positive way. He doesn't harbour jealousy or ill feelings for anyone. I see the same quality in Alia. She feels no jealousy for anyone. They are confident and don't have anything bad to say about anyone even if someone's movie is doing well or is better looking.”

    Neetu concluded her Etimes interview by saying that she hoped Alia and Ranbir would get married. She added that she had a great relationship with her mother-in-law and hoped to have the same equation with Alia.

    Close

    Related stories

    Neetu Kapoor’s interview was published just days after the actress was ambushed on set by paparazzi and asked "bahu kab aa rahi (when is the daughter-in-law coming)?" Possibly caught unawares, she simply rolled her eyes upwards and shrugged, smiling.

    While rumours of the much-awaited wedding have sent fans into overdrive, the couple and their families have yet to make an official announcement. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2017. They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood wedding #Ranbir Kapoor
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.