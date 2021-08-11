ASCI revamps its services, to focus more on influencer marketing

ASCI is also in the process of overhauling its Advertising Advisory service, which will support advertisers at the pre-production stage.

Ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is revamping its services and will be focusing more on digital advertising and influencer marketing.

During a press meet, members of ASCI said that the regulator will be using technology tools, machine learning and AI systems to track and measure advertising content. It is also deploying technology in its complaint management system which will also enable smoother interaction between consumers, industry and other stakeholders with ASCI.

With the addition of the new technology, ASCI expects that time taken to address complaints will be reduced especially those related to influencer marketing and digital advertising.

“ASCI has stepped into the next phase of challenges that impact the interests of consumers in new ways,” said Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI.

He added that with digital advertising becoming big, ASCI's focus has to go beyond TV and print medium.

"ASCI recognizes that with the digital age, not only are consumers seeing more ads on the digital media, but also their expectations and interactions with advertisements and the media world is changing," said ASCI members.

And this is why the ad regulator is digitising its complaint management system where a lot of steps had to be done manually earlier.

The new system in which ASCI will make significant investments will simplify the process of lodging complaints, response of the complaint redressal system and the way to upload documents for claim substantiation by advertisers. And all these processes will be digitised.

In addition, archives of cases will also be made available on the platform.

Along with the role of a regulator, ASCI will also be offering advisory services and research-based insight studies.

Under this, ASCI has already started a study called GenderNext that looks at gender depiction in advertising, and aims to provide new starting points for advertisers for more progressive gender depictions.

ASCI is also in the process of overhauling its Advertising Advisory service, which will support advertisers at the pre-production stage. This approach will provide the necessary thought leadership, provocations and support to the advertising ecosystem to create more responsible advertising.

With this overhaul in its services, ASCI has also launched a new logo.

“The colourful logo palette denotes the vibrancy of advertising and communication itself, as well as the diversity of ASCI’s stakeholders who have taken the oath to self-regulate and create ads with responsibility. The idea of creativity with responsibility is central to ASCI, said KV Sridhar, Chief Creative Officer (Global), Nihilent Ltdwhich designed the logo.