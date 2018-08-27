As upcoming movies get new release dates, here's a look at the revised 2018 film calendar

While moviegoers will be spoilt for choices looking at the strong line-up in the coming months, what they have to keep in mind is the revised film calendar as many upcoming films have got new release dates.

First one on the list is Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela which is based on a Gujarati play titled Beta Kagdo, written by Anand Gandhi. The film's release has already been revised twice and according to a recent announcement it will hit theatres on October 12.

Explaining the reason behind the delay, film trade analyst Taran Adrash said that director Pradeep Sarkar was diagnosed with dengue. Hence, Ajay Devgn postponed work on the film until the director was discharged from hospital.

Initially the film was slated to release on September 14, but was advanced to September 7. Now, audiences will have to wait for an additional month. The new date could be a safe bet for the film as just two other films -- Jalebi and Tumbbad -- will hit theatres along with Helicopter Eela.

After a lengthy hiatus, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in an Anurag Kashyap film Manmarziyaan and the wait for movie buffs will not be too long as the film will open in theatres on September 14. The film was originally scheduled to release on September 21.

The film will release along with six other movies including Love Sonia through which first-time director Tabrez Noorani has explored harsh realities of human trafficking; and Jackky Bhagnani’s Mitron, among others.

Another film that has seen a change in plans is Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which is the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar starring the father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor, along with Rajkumar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The release date of the romantic drama which has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani has been moved to February 1, 2019.

So far 2018 has proved to be a profitable year for the Indian film industry and it has more to look forward to as movies scheduled of the next four months have more entertaining and hard-hitting stories in store for audiences.