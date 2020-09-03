As theatres in India await reopening, a look at the global box-office business that’s showing strong signs of revival

The theatre industry in India had its hope riding on the fourth phase of unlock to restart business but was left disappointed when the government continued with the lockdown. Cinemas in have been shut for around six months now.

Since then #savecinemas, #SupportMovieTheatres have been trending on Twitter.

Many stakeholders in the film industry -- from theatre owners to directors to producers -- took to social media to question why theatres are not allowed to reopen when malls, restaurants and airlines are allowed to operate.

While a comparison of the exhibition space with other industries may not be right, a comparison with the scenario abroad will be relevant. Abroad, theatres have not only restarted but are showing strong signs of revival.

Box-office business cheerful in China

In China, theatres reopened on July 20 with all safety protocols – like operating at 30 percent capacity, mask-wearing audience, temperature checks, and prohibition of eating and drinking in the theatres.

COVID-19 impact: What Tenet will mean for multiplexes in India whenever they reopen

So far, over 90 percent Chinese theatres have reopened. In fact, instead of 30 percent, cinemas there are now operating at 50 percent capacity, painting a rosy picture for the second-largest film market in the world.

Since its reopening on July 20, theatres in China had no difficulties in selling tickets as audience showed confidence in coming back.

The China box office collected over $400,000 till evening on the first day of reopening, according to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan.

China, in the week starting August 21, became the first international market to see a full box-office recovery, according to Grower Street, a firm with expertise in film industry analysis.

In the five days of the week starting August 21, box offices in China made $189 million, surpassing expectations of $184 million. The box- office business for the full week -- between August 21 and 27 -- touched $252 million, which is 18 percent higher than the $209 million during the same period in 2019.

Grower Street also pointed out that while the global box-office business is nowhere close to the previous year’s, it is increasing and China is the driving force.

Audience in US flocking to theatres

After China, let’s look at the biggest film market in the world — the US.

Even the US has allowed theatres to reopen from mid-August with similar safety protocols. However, food and drinks are allowed inside.

According to Comscore data, a media measurement and analytics firm, as many as 1,100 theatres had reopened in the US, as of August 20. Out of these, 300 were drive-in cinemas.

Theatres in the US opened with Russell Crowe’s Unhinged, with the film playing in 1,823 locations in North America.

The Hollywood offering, which released on August 21, collected $4 million during the opening weekend.

While the box-office numbers seem small, it is important to remember that only a fraction of the 6,000 theatres in the US have reopened. The theatres in major markets like New York, California and New Jersey have not restarted business yet.

These trends from the two biggest film markets in the world are signalling that the time has come for cinemas to reopen in India as well.

Other global markets

The Middle East, another important film market, saw theatres reopening in the second week of June. In fact, many old Indian offerings released in the UAE and films like Baaghi 3, Good Newwz, and Dream Girl saw houseful shows, which at that time was 30 percent capacity.

Now, cinemas in Dubai are operating at 50 percent capacity, and Tenet is running houseful.

In fact, of the $53 million that Tenet clocked from 41 international markets in its opening weekend, $37 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa. Tenet was released on August 26.

The science fiction film is also boosting theatre business in the UK and Ireland. Tenet, which opened in more than 600 UK and Irish cinemas, collected £5.33 million in its first week.

In India, many films are awaiting release

Like China and Hollywood, India, too, has many offerings awaiting theatrical release, including big-screen ventures like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Along with content availability, theatres in India are ready in terms of safety measures to welcome audience.

Major multiplexes like PVR and INOX have said that they will take around 3-5 days to be up and running, once they receive orders to reopen.

Coronavirus impact: This is how going to cinema will change

PVR had recently said that it has spent Rs 6 crore in ensuring the safety of movie-goers. Along with multiplexes, even single-screen theatres are ready to reopen with all safety measures.