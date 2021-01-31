As theatres get 100% capacity allowance, expect releases like Sooryavanshi and 83 soon

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83 and Salman Khan's Radhe are perhaps the most anticipated films of recent times.

It wouldn't be too long when a Bollywood tent-pole film releases in theatres as cinemas are now allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

In fact, makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 had stopped the release of the two films waiting for theatres to start operating at higher capacity.

After reopening in October last year, theatres have been operating at 50 percent capacity so far and this was hurting the business.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Manoj Desai, Executive Director of G7 Multiplex, which is also known as Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, a single screen theatre, had said that the 50 percent capacity inside the halls is 'killing the exhibition space'.

But now theatres have got a big boost in terms of capacity expansion.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Betting big on Bollywood

However, Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor/ director, Saroj Screens PVT Ltd, said that along with 100 percent capacity, content will be key in reviving the cinema business which took a hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While 100 percent capacity is a big boost, it will be Bollywood releasing tent-pole films that will help the theatrical business. This is the right time to start releasing movies looking at the pent-up content. A later release date will mean more clutter in release schedule," Rathi told Moneycontrol.

He said that he is hoping for a big Bollywood release like Sooryavanshi or 83 during Holi weekend. But it looks like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will be releasing in April.

It will be after a 12-month gap that a big Bollywood film will be coming to theatres. The last film to be released was last year in March when Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 had released in theatres.

The film industry is betting big on Bollywood because Hindi films contribute 43 percent of the overall box office revenues and the remaining 44 percent business comes form regional films and Hollywood accounts for 13 percent, according to an EY 2020 report.

In 2019, only 14 percent of overall film releases were Hindi movies but their contribution was as high as 43 percent. Compare this with regional content, they accounted for 80 percent of film releases in 2019 but the contribution was 44 percent.

Plus, as many as 17 Hindi films had entered the Rs 100 crore club in 2019, up from 13 in 2018. Around six Hindi films had made it to the Rs 200 crore club.

Along with 100 percent capacity, the stage for big Bollywood releases has been set by content from down South. Films like Vijay's Master and Ravi Teja's Krack have shown that audience is ready to be back to theatres, said Rathi.

States to support full house

Adding to this, Karan Taurani, Vice-President, Elara Capital said, "Even if the producers have visibility of 70 percent of the states opening up 100 percent occupancy, they will start announcing dates in the coming weeks. West Bengal already has allowed 100 percent capacity and Tamil Nadu which had rolled back will now revise it to 100 percent."

In terms of states opening up, most of the states will open up in the next six to eight, said Taurani. He added that states like "Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh contribute almost 60 percent of the Hindi Box office collections and are key markets for the box office business."

New SOPs

Talking about the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for theatres, Rathi said that the gap between two shows will be more as the new SOPs state that "staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding".

He said that pre-COVID time gap between two shows used to be around 15 minutes which will now be more than 30 minutes.

Many theatres since reopening in October increased the time gap between two shows to 20-40 minutes to sanitize the seats and auditorium.

The 100 percent capacity expansion for theatres is a big boost but for audience it will be the checkered seating going away as now families and friends can sit together while catching up on the film of their favorite stars on the big screen. ​