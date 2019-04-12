As John Abraham gets decent results with Romeo Akbar Walter, Akshay Kumar is set to celebrate Rs 150 crore success of Kesari

Romeo Akbar Walter had a decent first week at the box office as Rs 33 crore came in. Given the fact that John Abraham is the leading man in there, one would have expected an even bigger score. However, the Robbie Grewal-directed film turned out to be more of a niche subject, finding audiences in the urban multiplexes.

The film may have faced some challenge this week had PM Narendra Modi released. However, since the Vivek Oberoi-starrer has been pushed ahead, it has left the ground open for Romeo Akbar Walter. That would certainly benefit the outcome by a few crores at least. While earlier the film may have folded up around Rs 40 crores, it could now stretch towards Rs 45 crores lifetime total if there isn’t a huge drop this weekend.

As for Kesari, it is still bringing in some moolah. The film had a decent week gone by which has propelled the overall total to Rs 147 crores now. While for Akshay Kumar this is going to be a Rs 150 crore club film, Karan Johar too must be happy as the promotions of his Student of the Year 2 have also begun. This could translate to exciting times at the box office considering Kalank is going to be released between the two.

Meanwhile, Badla is chugging along too despite competition. The film brought in some audience over the week gone by as well which has pushed the total to Rs 88 crores. The film has five more days to perform before Kalank hits the screens. For Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, this crime thriller has emerged as a superhit, which should have a lifetime total in the range of Rs 88-90 crores.

Vidyut Jammwal would have expected a much better result for his jungle action adventure Junglee. However, the film has barely managed to go past the Rs 24 crore mark after two weeks, and this is where it would end its run as well. The film would find some market in the satellite and digital arena, but theatrically it hasn’t done well.

All eyes are now on the mega film Kalank though which is set to take the best start of 2019 so far.