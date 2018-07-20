As Indian film industry bets on big-screen spectacles, here's a look at upcoming mega budget films

Although individual budgets of Indian films are merely a fraction of what Hollywood banners spend on movies, the former is increasing its spending capacity on cinematic ventures. Many projects have made headlines for their budget, signaling a massive growth in production costs that has allowed the Indian industry to take giant steps in filmmaking over the past decade.

The trend of investing big bucks in films has provided to benefit viewers as they get spectacular cinematic experiences, like the magnum opus Baahubali series, which were made on a whopping Rs 430 crore budget, most of which was spent on visual effects that justify the grandeur of the film.

However, the Baahubali franchise is not on top of the list of big budget Indian movies, as the title has been taken by Rajinikanth’s newest and most-expensive venture—2.0, sequel to the 2010 release Robot or Enthiran. The film is being made at he cost of over Rs 500 crore and is scheduled to release on November 29, 2018. It is also touted to be Asia’s most expensive movie so far. Its futuristic feel has resulted in high production costs.

Moving to Bollywood, the Hindi film industry too is ready with its share of big budget films and the first upcoming multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan releases this Diwali with a budget of around Rs 210 crore. The is followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero that has investments of Rs 180 crore and will hit theatres on December 21, ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Apart from these two films, 2018 saw two other big-ticket releases including Rs 215 crore Padmaavat and Rs 185 crore Race 3.

Other such films include fourth installment in the Krish series which is being made at a budget of Rs 200 crore. Ajay Devgn’s Tanaji The Unsung Warrior is being made at a budget of around Rs 180 crore.

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Dharma Productions’ 2019 project Kalank and a superhero fantasy film, part of a trilogy, titled Brahmastra, and Remo D’Souza’s directorial venture also billed as India’s biggest dance film are movies that qualify in the big budget category.

Furthermore, the Indian film industry is all set to go beyond these benchmark investments. Another big-ticket film in the pipeline is Ramyana, which will be made at a budget of Rs 500 crore and will be shot in 3D and released as a three-part series.

Exceeding this budget will be the cost for making Mahabharat for which Karnataka-born Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, among the richest Indians in West Asia, will be investing Rs 1,000 crore.

At a time when film viewing is not restricted to theatres due to the advent of over the top (OTT) platforms, it is important for filmmakers to give audiences something extra that they cannot experience at home. One way to achieve this is by producing big-ticket event films with spectacular visuals and high production values.