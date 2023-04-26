Aryan Khan makes directorial debut featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will soon launch his his own streetwear apparel line named "D’Yavol X" and shared a teaser, announcing the brand's first look, on his Instagram handle which also featured his father, on Tuesday.

In the teaser, Aryan is seen brainstorming ideas when Shah Rukh Khan enters and completes the task his son had set out to do. Interestingly, though, the ad was directed by Aryan, which marks his debut behind the camera and makes it the first time the father-son duo shared screen space.

"Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com. Limited release. Don’t be late," the video caption read. Below the caption, in the list of personnel who helped make the teaser, Aryan's name was mentioned as the director.

Aryan has collaborated with business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva for the apparel line, that is set to be unveiled on April 30.

"It will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals. It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here," Aryan told Vogue.

Moneycontrol News