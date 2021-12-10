MARKET NEWS

English
Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking waiver from appearing before NCB every week

The 24-year-old's application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on December 10 approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of bail conditions imposed on him.

The 24-year-old's application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.

The investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea.

The application also added that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of media persons waiting outside, reported news agency PTI.

The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said. Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Close

He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 10, 2021 08:23 pm

