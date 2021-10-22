MARKET NEWS

Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday had WhatsApp chats on weed supply: Report



Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Ananya Pandey

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) called in Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday for questioning on October 21 because of her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan which were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone.

The actor was supposed to reach NCB office today by 11 am, however, sources in the NCB told India Today that she would join the interrogation after some time.

The actor's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said, adding that, the NCB officials seized her mobile phone and laptop.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the NCB sources, these chats date back to 2018-2019 where the two discussed the supply of weed.

According to India Today Report, NCB sources said, “At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. Aryan was asking if there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.”

To which, she replied, “I will arrange”.

The bureau questioned her about the chats to which which she answered, “I was just joking.”

The 22-year-old Bollywood actor is known to be part of the star kid’s social circle and is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

An NCB team also visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra on October 21 afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said.

Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in the city, where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.
