Arjun Kapoor quashes rumours of split with Malaika Arora in Instagram post

This, however, is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor has defended his relationship. Last week, he responded to people to negatively commenting on the age difference with Malaika Arora. He said it’s a “silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship”.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for the past several years.

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday took to Instagram to put an end to rumours of a split with girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora. The couple were trending on social media after a few reports emerged of them calling off the relationship.

Sharing a photo with Arora, Kapoor wrote on the social media site, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all (sic)."







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

In response, Arora dropped a heart in the comments.

The post has been liked by actors Esha Gupta, Tara Sutaria, Sonal Chauhan, Athiya Shetty and singer Sophie Choudry, among others.

This, however, is not the first time that Kapoor has defended his relationship. Last week, he responded to people to negatively commenting on the age difference with Arora. 

He said it’s a “silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship”.

The couple has been dating for the past several years. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48.

“We don’t even look at 90 per cent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative, Kapoor told Masala.com.

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise.”

He said he went public with his relationship to avoid unnecessary speculation in the future.
Tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Malaika Arora
first published: Jan 12, 2022 07:55 pm

