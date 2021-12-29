Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for the COVID-19.

The producer-stylist confirmed the news on her Instagram story and said that she and her husband are “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

“Yes, I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird," she wrote.

The producer wrote that except for chocolate, everything tastes "bad" and her head hurts. But she assured me that they would be "fine in no time".

"For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you," she added.

As per the ETtimes report, Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula too have tested positive. But there has been no confirmation at the moment. Today also happens to be Anshula's birthday. Meanwhile, this will be the second time that actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive. Earlier in September 2020, he and Malaika Arora had caught the virus.

On December 13, Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the cases the city was recorded previously. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374.