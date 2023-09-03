Argentine actress Silvina Luna dies following plastic surgery complications

Luna had been suffering from severe health issues for many years. (Image: Silvina Luna/Instagram)

Silvina Luna, an Argentine actress, model and TV presenter died following complications from plastic surgery. She was 43. The actress had been suffering from kidney failure since 2011.

Fernando Burlando, her lawyer, confirmed the news saying that her family members decided to disconnect her from life support after doctors said that she had to be intubated again.

Her friend, Gustavo Conti, shared a heartfelt post for her on Instagram. “We've always loved you; we'll always love you; we've gone down the same roads; we're always together in my heart because you are my chosen family," he wrote.

















According to Buenos Aires Times, Luna had been suffering from severe health issues for many years and was in and out of hospitals all the time. Almost all her complications stemmed from the application of a toxic substance into her body during cosmetic surgery carried out by Anibal Lotocki, a doctor who is facing prosecution for malpractice.

Luna had to go through a kidney transplant and had to undergo three dialysis sessions every week, each lasting for four hours.

Meanwhile, in April this year, Christina Ashten Gourkani, who was dubbed as Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. She was 34.