Archie in Bollywood! Thanks to Graphic India

Bollywood is prepping up to welcome Archie, Betty and Veronica. Home to some of the most popular characters in entertainment, Archie Comics in partnership with Graphic India is planning to develop a live-action, theatrical film based on the iconic Archie Comics characters.

The production, set to be the first international comic to be translated for Indian screens, is in the early stages of production, with an official release date yet to be announced. Characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose and Jughead will be given an Indian avatar for the series.

“We are excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater. “Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It’s a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world,” he added.

“Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead have been a source of inspiration for numerous Bollywood films over the years, and now it’s time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story that we have planned,” said Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Graphic India.

Archie Comics which never lost its fan following across the world is presently enjoying tremendous success with the hit TV series Riverdale launched in 2017. Riverdale is also one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide and are published in over 17 languages in over 55 countries.