AR Rahman casts vote for Oscar nominations, The Academy comments on photo

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman has cast his vote for the upcoming Oscar nominations due to be announced on Tuesday, January 24. Rahman, who is a two-time Oscar winner, is a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is eligible to vote in various categories including Best Original Song where RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” is on the shortlist.

India’s official entry “Last Film Show (Chhello Show)” has also made it to the shortlist and many other movies from India including “RRR” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi” are eligible to apply, among others.

Rahman shared an Instagram post that was a screenshot of his ballot submission. The Academy responded with heart emojis on the post.

“Thank you. Your ballot has been received,” the email from the Academy read, according to Rahman’s screenshot which also asked him to keep his ballot private and not disclose his choices on social media.

The final nominees for various categories will be announced on January 24 by Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and actor Allison Williams and the winners will be announced on March 12.

AR Rahman's fans and followers are eagerly waiting to know his vote and his prediction for the nominees in the category of Best Original Score and many speculated and hoped he had voted for the “RRR” song in comments.

Rahman, who won the Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for his work on the soundtrack of the 2008 Danny Boyle film "Slumdog Millionaire," is known for his distinctive style of composing and has several acclaimed films to his credit.