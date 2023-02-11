 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When AR Rahman made Buddhadeb Dasgupta change his opinion about '90s Hindi film music

Tanushree Ghosh
Feb 11, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

The contemporary musical taste of 'Sacred Games' composer Alokananda Dasgupta would differ from her late father's, parallel cinema auteur Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who'd have stepped into his 80th year today, but the twain converged on AR Rahman.

Music composer Alokananda Dasgupta with her late filmmaker-father Buddhadeb Dasgupta, presenting their film 'Tope' at Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. (Photo courtesy Alokananda Dasgupta)

It was a snowy November morning, last year, in Toronto. Alokananda Dasgupta was back at her alma mater, York University, guest-lecturing a course in film-music scoring and composition, and was about to meet the person whose name had filled up her childhood days, shaped her musical instincts, understanding and career. A name both she and her late filmmaker-father loved. Back in the day, Buddhadeb Dasgupta strictly ensured that his daughters weren’t exposed to the ’90s commercial Bollywood, chitrahaar-type, songs, which went against his ruchi (interest) and style of music. AR Rahman made him sit up and take note.

The parallel-cinema great, who would have stepped into his 80th year today had he not died in 2021, would often go to Toronto, take his films to the world cinema section at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Alokananda Dasgupta last accompanied him there in 2016 with Tope, scored by her.

Last year, when Alokananda, who was still grieving her father’s loss, got to know that Rahman was in town — with his directed, co-produced and scored virtual reality-cum-sensorial thriller short film Le Musk — she found a way to go meet him.