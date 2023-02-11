English
    When AR Rahman made Buddhadeb Dasgupta change his opinion about '90s Hindi film music

    The contemporary musical taste of composer Alokananda Dasgupta would differ from her late father's, parallel cinema auteur Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who'd have stepped into his 80th birthday today, but the twain converged on AR Rahman.

    Tanushree Ghosh
    February 11, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    Music composer Alokananda Dasgupta with her late filmmaker-father Buddhadeb Dasgupta, presenting their film 'Tope' at Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. (Photo courtesy Alokananda Dasgupta)

    It was a snowy November morning last year, in Toronto. Alokananda Dasgupta was back at her alma mater, York University, guest-lecturing a course in film music scoring and composition, and was about to meet the person whose name had filled up her childhood days, shaped her musical instincts, understanding and career. A name both she and her late filmmaker-father loved. Back in the day, Buddhadeb Dasgupta strictly ensured that his daughters weren’t exposed to the ’90s commercial Bollywood, chitrahaar-type, songs, which went against his ruchi (interest) and style of music. AR Rahman made him sit up and take note.

    The parallel-cinema great, who would have stepped into his 80th year today had he not died in 2021, would often go to Toronto, take his films to the world cinema section at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Alokananda Dasgupta last accompanied him there in 2016 with Tope, scored by her.

    Last year, when Alokananda, who was still grieving her father’s loss, got to know that Rahman was in town — with his directed, co-produced and scored virtual reality-cum-sensorial thriller short film Le Musk — she found a way to go meet him.

    There he was, in his hotel’s suite, “this humble, small-structured man, sitting in the corner of his study, working away”. He looked up, with a big smile. “He knew me, he knew of my work,” says Alokananda. The two bonded over their respective losses. Rahman, too, had lost his mother in 2020. “Losing a parent changes your life, your reason to work, your entire creative drive,” she adds, recalling that Rahman, a man of few words, expressed to her how much he enjoyed the Sacred Games (2018) score, “its sound, style was so fresh, I have never heard background score like this,” he told her. And even tweeted about the Sacred Games background score, a huge validation for Alokananda, who, last year, was also one of the 10 BAFTA Breakthrough Talents, where Rahman was on the selection jury. In 2016, she was a Berlinale Talent.