On AR Rahman’s 55th birthday, wishes pour in from fellow musicians, filmmakers

Ace musician AR Rahman has won national as well as international acclaim. He won the Academy and Grammy awards in 2009 for his work in the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
AR Rahman is admiringly referred to as the "Mozart of Madras" and "Isai Puyal", which means "a musical storm". (Image: AFP)


Ace musician AR Rahman turned 55 on Thursday and actors, singers and filmmakers came together to wish him on his birthday.

Rahman has won numerous awards for his composition in Tamil and Hindi films. He is admiringly referred to as the "Mozart of Madras" and "Isai Puyal", which means "a musical storm".

Rahman has also received international acclaim, winning Academy and Grammy awards in 2009 for his work in the film Slumdog Millionaire.

“Wishing AR Rahman – the Mozart of Madras, a very happy birthday!” music label  Saregama tweeted on Thursday.

The official account of the World Music Awards tweeted: "Happy Birthday to the Oscar-winning, legendary Indian Superstar AR Rahman." 

Filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions described Rahman as the "virtuoso of soul-stirring compositions".

Yash Raj films tweeted: "His music has an unmatched magic to it. Wishing AR Rahman a very happy birthday." 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, referred to Rahman compositions in Swades and Dil Se. "Happy birthday legend." the production house tweeted.

Music composer S Thaman tweeted: "Wishing the genius, the legend, AR Rahman a very happy birthday. Wishing you great health and prosperity. "Be this Inspiring to us as always." 

Actor Madhuri Dixit said Rahman has touched many hearts with his music. "Your every work is a masterpiece of art," she added. "May you keep shining and doing your best as always. "
Singer Shweta Mohan wrote: "You inspire like none other because you create with purpose. Thank you for your love. Always grateful for you being in this world."
Tags: #AR Rahman #Bollywood #music
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:36 am

