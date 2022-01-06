On AR Rahman’s 55th birthday, wishes pour in from fellow musicians, filmmakers

AR Rahman is admiringly referred to as the "Mozart of Madras" and "Isai Puyal", which means "a musical storm". (Image: AFP)

Ace musician AR Rahman turned 55 on Thursday and actors, singers and filmmakers came together to wish him on his birthday.

Rahman has won numerous awards for his composition in Tamil and Hindi films. He is admiringly referred to as the "Mozart of Madras" and "Isai Puyal", which means "a musical storm".

Rahman has also received international acclaim, winning Academy and Grammy awards in 2009 for his work in the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Happy Birthday to the Oscar-winning, legendary Indian Superstar AR Rahman."

“Wishing AR Rahman – the Mozart of Madras, a very happy birthday!” music label Saregama tweeted on Thursday.The official account of the World Music Awards tweeted: "

Filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions described Rahman as the "virtuoso of soul-stirring compositions".

His music has an unmatched magic to it. Wishing AR Rahman a very happy birthday."



His music has an unmatched magic to it.

Wishing @arrahman a very Happy Birthday. https://t.co/E9X5l9Jbj7pic.twitter.com/sNTntQHpYv

— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 6, 2022



From 'Swades' to Videsh, we all connect with you 'Dil Se'

Happy Birthday legend, @arrahman!#HappyBirthdayARRahmanpic.twitter.com/VPUp6jLVRe

— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 6, 2022

Yash Raj films tweeted: "Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, referred to Rahman compositions in Swades and Dil Se. "Happy birthday legend." the production house tweeted.

Music composer S Thaman tweeted: "Wishing the genius, the legend, AR Rahman a very happy birthday. Wishing you great health and prosperity. "Be this Inspiring to us as always."



Birthday greetings to the legend @arrahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 6, 2022

Actor Madhuri Dixit said Rahman has touched many hearts with his music. "Your every work is a masterpiece of art," she added. "May you keep shining and doing your best as always. "Singer Shweta Mohan wrote: "You inspire like none other because you create with purpose. Thank you for your love. Always grateful for you being in this world."